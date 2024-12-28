McMiller leads Rutgers against No. 10 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2…

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts No. 10 Ohio State after Kiyomi McMiller scored 31 points in Rutgers’ 72-65 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-2 in home games. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 40.2 rebounds. Destiny Adams leads the Scarlet Knights with 9.6 boards.

The Buckeyes are 1-0 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylor Thierry averaging 3.1.

Rutgers makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). Ohio State has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Buckeyes meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Chance Gray is averaging 16.3 points and two steals for the Buckeyes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Buckeyes: 10-0, averaging 84.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 14.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.