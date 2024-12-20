McMiller and Rutgers host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (3-7) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (3-7) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Lafayette after Kiyomi McMiller scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 86-48 victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-2 in home games. Rutgers averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Leopards are 1-4 in road games. Lafayette is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rutgers scores 75.3 points, 5.8 more per game than the 69.5 Lafayette allows. Lafayette has shot at a 36.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Adams is averaging 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and two steals for the Scarlet Knights.

Abby Antognoli is averaging 13.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Leopards.

