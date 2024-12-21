McMiller and Rutgers host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (3-7) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (3-7) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Lafayette after Kiyomi McMiller scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 86-48 win over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-2 at home. Rutgers scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Leopards are 1-4 on the road. Lafayette is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Rutgers averages 75.3 points, 5.8 more per game than the 69.5 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller is averaging 20 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

Abby Antognoli is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Leopards.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

