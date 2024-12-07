McLaughlin scores 23 as Northern Arizona knocks off South Dakota 95-82

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin scored 23 points as Northern Arizona beat South Dakota 95-82 on Saturday. McLaughlin shot…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin scored 23 points as Northern Arizona beat South Dakota 95-82 on Saturday.

McLaughlin shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 12 from the line for the Lumberjacks (7-3). Jayden Jackson scored 20 points while going 6 of 9 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and added seven assists. Monty Bowser had 14 points and shot 6 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Isaac Bruns led the way for the Coyotes (7-4) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Chase Forte added 15 points, five assists and four steals for South Dakota. Paul Bruns also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.