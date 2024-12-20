McLaughlin and Northern Arizona host Southern Utah

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-4) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-5) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-4) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-5)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Southern Utah after Trenton McLaughlin scored 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 86-76 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Thunderbirds are 6-0 in home games. Southern Utah scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-3 away from home. Northern Arizona has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern Utah scores 77.2 points, 6.5 more per game than the 70.7 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Thunderbirds.

Jayden Jackson is averaging 12.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.