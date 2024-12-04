McLaughlin and Northern Arizona host Oral Roberts

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-2) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-6) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-2) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-6)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Oral Roberts after Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 74-71 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 on their home court. Oral Roberts is eighth in the Summit League with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alajiki averaging 5.8.

The Lumberjacks are 2-1 on the road. Northern Arizona scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Oral Roberts averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.0 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 5.2 more points per game (79.8) than Oral Roberts gives up to opponents (74.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

McLaughlin is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 22.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

