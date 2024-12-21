McKneely, Virginia Cavaliers to host Rogers and the American Eagles

American Eagles (6-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and…

American Eagles (6-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Rogers and American take on Isaac McKneely and Virginia in non-conference play.

The Cavaliers are 5-1 on their home court. Virginia is second in the ACC in team defense, giving up 60.5 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. American is ninth in the Patriot League with 12.2 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 3.1.

Virginia is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% American allows to opponents. American averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Virginia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Cofie is averaging 8.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Rogers is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

