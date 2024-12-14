McKenzie leads Illinois against Southern Indiana after 23-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-2) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts Southern Indiana after Adalia McKenzie scored 23 points in Illinois’ 70-52 victory over the Bradley Braves.

The Fighting Illini are 6-0 on their home court. Illinois is eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 57.6 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Southern Indiana leads the OVC scoring 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.6%.

Illinois makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (34.1%). Southern Indiana has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Bostic is shooting 57.7% and averaging 16.7 points for the Fighting Illini.

Vanessa Shafford averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.