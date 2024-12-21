McHenry scores 29 as Western Kentucky defeats Kentucky Wesleyan 91-71

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry scored 29 points as Western Kentucky beat Kentucky Wesleyan 91-71 on Saturday. McHenry…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry scored 29 points as Western Kentucky beat Kentucky Wesleyan 91-71 on Saturday.

McHenry also contributed four steals for the Hilltoppers (9-3). Braxton Bayless added 18 points while going 7 of 10 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Julius Thedford went 6 of 13 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Hilltoppers.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Quentin Toles, who finished with 15 points and six assists. Kentucky Wesleyan also got 14 points and six rebounds from Fatih Huyuk. Kennedy Miles also had 14 points and five assists.

Western Kentucky took the lead with 5:32 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 46-41 at halftime, with Bayless racking up 13 points. Western Kentucky pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 12 points. They outscored Kentucky Wesleyan by 15 points in the final half, as McHenry led the way with a team-high 19 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.