McHenry and Western Kentucky host Michigan

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-3) at Michigan Wolverines (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -18.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Michigan after Don McHenry scored 29 points in Western Kentucky’s 91-71 victory against the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers.

The Wolverines have gone 6-0 in home games. Michigan ranks sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Hilltoppers are 1-2 on the road. Western Kentucky is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Michigan makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.0 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Western Kentucky averages 15.2 more points per game (82.0) than Michigan allows (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Wolf is averaging 11.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wolverines.

McHenry is shooting 44.9% and averaging 18.5 points for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

