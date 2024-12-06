McGlone and the Eastern Illinois Panthers take on Williams and the Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5) Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-5) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-5)

Charleston, Illinois; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois takes on Indiana State in out-of-conference play.

The Panthers have gone 2-0 at home. Eastern Illinois is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Sycamores have gone 2-3 away from home. Indiana State has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Indiana State gives up. Indiana State’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers.

Keslyn Secrist is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Sycamores.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.