McGill leads Florida against Marshall after 21-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-4) at Florida Gators (5-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Marshall after Liv McGill scored 21 points in Florida’s 77-64 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Gators have gone 4-1 at home. Florida is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thundering Herd are 0-1 in road games. Marshall is third in the Sun Belt scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Florida makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Marshall averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Warren is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 16.9 points and 2.4 steals.

Aislynn Hayes is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

