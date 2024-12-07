McGill leads Florida against Marshall after 21-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-4) at Florida Gators (5-4) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Marshall after…

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-4) at Florida Gators (5-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida plays Marshall after Liv McGill scored 21 points in Florida’s 77-64 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Gators are 4-1 in home games. Florida is seventh in the SEC scoring 82.2 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are 0-1 in road games. Marshall is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Florida makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Marshall has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Marshall averages 72.6 points per game, 4.9 more than the 67.7 Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Warren averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Aislynn Hayes is averaging 19 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

