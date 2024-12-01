McGill leads Florida against Hofstra after 20-point game

Hofstra Pride (2-4) at Florida Gators (3-4) Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Hofstra after Liv…

Hofstra Pride (2-4) at Florida Gators (3-4)

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Hofstra after Liv McGill scored 20 points in Florida’s 77-72 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Gators have gone 3-1 in home games. Florida scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Pride are 1-3 in road games. Hofstra is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida averages 84.0 points, 14.2 more per game than the 69.8 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 64.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 71.0 Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeriah Warren is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Gators.

Chloe Sterling is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Pride.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

