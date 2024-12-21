McGhie leads UCSD against San Diego after 26-point performance

UCSD Tritons (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-8) San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCSD Tritons (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (3-8)

San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -15.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD plays San Diego after Tyler McGhie scored 26 points in UCSD’s 75-73 victory against the Utah State Aggies.

The Toreros have gone 3-5 at home. San Diego leads the WCC with 15.0 fast break points.

The Tritons are 3-1 on the road. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West with 14.8 assists per game led by Hayden Gray averaging 2.9.

San Diego is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.4% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 16.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals.

McGhie is averaging 17.3 points for the Tritons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

