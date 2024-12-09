McDermott leads Northern Iowa against South Dakota after 23-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (4-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa…

South Dakota Coyotes (4-6) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts South Dakota after Maya McDermott scored 23 points in Northern Iowa’s 75-71 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Panthers are 2-2 in home games. Northern Iowa is ninth in the MVC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 5.7.

The Coyotes are 0-2 on the road. South Dakota is third in the Summit scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

Northern Iowa’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDermott is scoring 24.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Panthers.

Alexi Hempe averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

