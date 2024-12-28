McDermott leads Northern Iowa against Indiana State after 30-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-6) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-9) Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa…

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-6) at Indiana State Sycamores (2-9)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Indiana State after Maya McDermott scored 30 points in Northern Iowa’s 92-86 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Sycamores have gone 0-2 in home games. Indiana State has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 away from home. Northern Iowa has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Williams is shooting 46.5% and averaging 13.5 points for the Sycamores.

McDermott is averaging 22.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

