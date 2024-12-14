McDaniel puts up 22 in Lindenwood’s 81-63 victory over IU Indianapolis

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jaylon McDaniel’s 22 points helped Lindenwood defeat IU Indianapolis 81-63 on Saturday night. McDaniel shot…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jaylon McDaniel’s 22 points helped Lindenwood defeat IU Indianapolis 81-63 on Saturday night.

McDaniel shot 9 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Lions (5-6). Markeith Browning II scored 18 points while going 8 of 19 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Reggie Bass shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Paul Zilinskas finished with 18 points for the Jaguars (5-8). IU Indianapolis also got 13 points and two steals from Jarvis Walker. Alec Millender also recorded 11 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Lindenwood’s next game is Thursday against Tennessee Tech at home, and IU Indianapolis visits Florida International on Saturday.

