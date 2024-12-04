McDaniel leads JMU against VCU after 20-point game

James Madison Dukes (6-2) at VCU Rams (4-4) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits VCU after…

James Madison Dukes (6-2) at VCU Rams (4-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits VCU after Peyton McDaniel scored 20 points in JMU’s 77-72 win against the Florida Gators.

The Rams are 2-1 in home games. VCU has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dukes have gone 1-1 away from home. JMU is second in the Sun Belt with 38.4 rebounds per game led by McDaniel averaging 8.6.

VCU’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game JMU allows. JMU averages 18.3 more points per game (73.8) than VCU gives up (55.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc.

McDaniel is averaging 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Dukes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.