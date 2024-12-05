McDaniel and JMU host VCU

James Madison Dukes (6-2) at VCU Rams (4-4) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits VCU after…

James Madison Dukes (6-2) at VCU Rams (4-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits VCU after Peyton McDaniel scored 20 points in JMU’s 77-72 win over the Florida Gators.

The Rams are 2-1 in home games. VCU is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 1-1 on the road. JMU ranks fifth in the Sun Belt giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

VCU makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). JMU has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary-Anna Asare is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Rams.

McDaniel is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.