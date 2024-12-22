McCloud, UIC Flames to host Tabeling, Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats (2-6) at UIC Flames (2-6) Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Ohio in a…

Ohio Bobcats (2-6) at UIC Flames (2-6)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Ohio in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Flames are 1-3 on their home court. UIC has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 0-2 on the road. Ohio is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UIC makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Ohio averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game UIC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiyah Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Bailey Tabeling is shooting 24.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

