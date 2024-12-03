McCliment-Call and Montana host North Dakota State

Montana Grizzlies (4-3) at North Dakota State Bison (4-3) Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes…

Montana Grizzlies (4-3) at North Dakota State Bison (4-3)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on North Dakota State after Tyler McCliment-Call scored 27 points in Montana’s 107-56 win against the Evergreen State Geoducks.

The Bison are 2-1 on their home court. North Dakota State is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 1-2 on the road. Montana is third in the Big Sky with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Dani Bartsch averaging 4.6.

North Dakota State is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.6% Montana allows to opponents. Montana has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.0 points for the Bison.

Bartsch is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 7.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.