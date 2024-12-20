McCarn leads UT Martin against Southern Indiana after 24-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-3, 1-0 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-8, 1-0 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-3, 1-0 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Southern Indiana after Kenley McCarn scored 24 points in UT Martin’s 102-63 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles are 6-0 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks second in the OVC in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Vanessa Shafford leads the Screaming Eagles with 6.2 boards.

The Skyhawks are 1-0 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.5 turnovers per game.

Southern Indiana’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 6.6 more points per game (64.0) than Southern Indiana allows to opponents (57.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is averaging 13.3 points for the Screaming Eagles.

McCarn is averaging 13 points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

