Mayo and No. 7 Kansas host West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-2)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kansas hosts West Virginia after Zeke Mayo scored 25 points in Kansas’ 87-53 win over the Brown Bears.

The Jayhawks have gone 7-0 at home. Kansas is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 0-1 in road games. West Virginia is fourth in the Big 12 allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

Kansas makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). West Virginia has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Mountaineers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 15.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Jayhawks.

Javon Small is averaging 19.7 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

