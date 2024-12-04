Maxey scores 16 in Youngstown State’s 72-58 victory against Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Juwan Maxey had 16 points in Youngstown State’s 72-58 victory against Robert Morris on Wednesday…

Maxey shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (4-5, 1-0 Horizon League). Jason Nelson scored 13 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Nico Galette had 12 points and went 6 of 10 from the field.

The Colonials (6-4, 0-1) were led in scoring by Kam Woods, who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Amarion Dickerson added 11 points and four blocks for Robert Morris. Josh Omojafo finished with nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

