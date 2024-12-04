Max Shulga’s 29 points help VCU knock off Georgia Southern 89-54

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga scored 29 points and VCU beat Georgia Southern 89-54 on Wednesday night. Shulga shot…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Max Shulga scored 29 points and VCU beat Georgia Southern 89-54 on Wednesday night.

Shulga shot 7 for 10 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Rams (7-2). Phillip Russell scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Alphonzo Billups III had 14 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Eren Banks finished with 13 points and two steals for the Eagles (5-4).

VCU took the lead with 4:23 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-31 at halftime, with Shulga racking up 19 points. VCU pulled away with a 14-3 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Georgia Southern by 27 points in the final half, as Billups led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

