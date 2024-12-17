Maupin leads Texas Tech against Lamar after 25-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Lamar Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech faces Lamar after Bailey Maupin scored 25 points in Texas Tech’s 75-72 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Red Raiders are 7-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 2.5.

The Cardinals are 1-2 on the road. Lamar has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech scores 68.9 points, 8.6 more per game than the 60.3 Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is averaging 15.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Red Raiders.

Sabria Dean is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

