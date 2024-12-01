Masonius and Seton Hall host San Francisco

San Francisco Dons (2-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton…

San Francisco Dons (2-3) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts San Francisco after Faith Misonius scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 84-51 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Pirates have gone 3-1 in home games. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East in rebounding with 28.3 rebounds. Masonius leads the Pirates with 5.0 boards.

The Dons are 0-2 in road games. San Francisco leads the WCC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Sol Castro averaging 3.0.

Seton Hall makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (33.2%). San Francisco’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points lower than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Masonius is shooting 54.8% and averaging 20.5 points for the Pirates.

Freja Werth is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

