Masonius and Seton Hall host Providence

Providence Friars (7-6) at Seton Hall Pirates (8-3)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Providence after Faith Misonius scored 29 points in Seton Hall’s 91-64 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Pirates have gone 7-1 at home. Seton Hall is fifth in the Big East scoring 67.8 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Friars are 2-2 on the road. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 7.8.

Seton Hall averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 60.2 points per game, 1.4 more than the 58.8 Seton Hall gives up to opponents.

The Pirates and Friars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: I’Yanna Lops is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pirates.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Friars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

