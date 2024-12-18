Mashburn’s 19, Gray’s game-winner lead Temple over Davidson, 62-61

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Temple with 19 points and Elijah Gray scored the game-winning layup with four…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Temple with 19 points and Elijah Gray scored the game-winning layup with four seconds remaining as the Owls knocked off Davidson 62-61 on Wednesday night.

Mashburn shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Owls (7-4). Gray scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Quante Berry finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Reed Bailey led the Wildcats (8-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. Davidson also got 14 points, six rebounds and two steals from Bobby Durkin.

Mashburn scored 11 points in the first half and Temple went into the break trailing 31-24.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Temple plays Rhode Island and Davidson hosts Bethune-Cookman.

