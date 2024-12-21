Live Radio
Maryland Terrapins and the Syracuse Orange play in Brooklyn, New York

The Associated Press

December 21, 2024, 3:43 AM

Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-1 ACC) vs. Maryland Terrapins (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -12.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces Syracuse at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Terrapins are 8-1 in non-conference play. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Derik Queen averaging 6.1.

The Orange have a 5-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Syracuse has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Maryland’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Maryland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Reese is averaging 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Terrapins.

Donnie Freeman is averaging 13.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Orange.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

