Maryland hosts Flippin and Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-11) at Maryland Terrapins (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -42; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Maryland after Chris Flippin scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 81-64 win against the Cairn University Highlanders.

The Terrapins are 8-1 in home games. Maryland is 9-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 0-10 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 80.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.9 points per game.

Maryland’s average of 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals.

Ketron Shaw is scoring 19.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 88.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

