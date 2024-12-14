Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Walton and George Mason

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-6) at George Mason Patriots (9-1, 1-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-6) at George Mason Patriots (9-1, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Maryland-Eastern Shore after Zahirah Walton scored 23 points in George Mason’s 63-55 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Patriots are 4-0 on their home court. George Mason ranks sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.9 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 0-1 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mahogony Lester averaging 2.3.

George Mason scores 76.8 points, 19.5 more per game than the 57.3 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 38.3% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Patriots.

Zamara Haynes is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.