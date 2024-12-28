Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on Georgetown, seeks to stop 7-game slide

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-1 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-9) at Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-1 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore enters the matchup against Georgetown as losers of seven games in a row.

The Hoyas have gone 2-1 in home games. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East scoring 62.8 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Hawks have gone 0-3 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up 60.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

Georgetown’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore has shot at a 37.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 37.5% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Ransom is scoring 19.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hoyas.

Zamara Haynes is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 60.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

