Martinez and San Diego State host Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (6-4, 0-1 Big West) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-2)

San Diego; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces Hawaii after Natalia Martinez scored 21 points in San Diego State’s 89-80 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Aztecs are 4-1 in home games. San Diego State is second in the MWC scoring 74.2 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Rainbow Wahine are 1-1 on the road. Hawaii leads the Big West giving up only 56.1 points per game while holding opponents to 35.0% shooting.

San Diego State makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). Hawaii averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game San Diego State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adryana Quezada is shooting 54.3% and averaging 10.8 points for the Aztecs.

Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.4 points for the Rainbow Wahine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

