Martinelli leads Northwestern against Northeastern after 23-point game

Northeastern Huskies (8-4) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Northeastern Huskies (8-4) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays Northeastern after Nick Martinelli scored 23 points in Northwestern’s 84-64 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 at home. Northwestern is 9-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 3-2 in road games. Northeastern averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Northwestern’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinelli is averaging 20.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Rashad King is averaging 17.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and four assists for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.