Martin leads Sacramento State against Omaha

Sacramento State Hornets (6-3) at Omaha Mavericks (5-4)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Omaha after Jaydia Martin scored 31 points in Sacramento State’s 74-57 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Mavericks have gone 2-1 in home games. Omaha averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 1-1 away from home. Sacramento State has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Omaha averages 69.7 points, 12.3 more per game than the 57.4 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 68.6 points per game, 0.6 more than the 68.0 Omaha allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is shooting 38.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Mavericks.

Lina Falk is averaging 12.9 points for the Hornets.

