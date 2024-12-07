Martin leads Sacramento State against Omaha after 31-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-3) at Omaha Mavericks (5-4) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-3) at Omaha Mavericks (5-4)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Omaha after Jaydia Martin scored 31 points in Sacramento State’s 74-57 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Mavericks are 2-1 in home games. Omaha is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets have gone 1-1 away from home. Sacramento State averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

Omaha averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Omaha gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Lina Falk is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

