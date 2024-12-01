Marsh’s 23 lead UNC Asheville over Tennessee State 92-74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Marsh had 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 92-74 victory over Tennessee State on Sunday night.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Marsh had 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 92-74 victory over Tennessee State on Sunday night.

Marsh added five rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (3-3). Toyaz Solomon shot 8 of 14 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Josh Banks had 17 points and shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Antoine Lorick III finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Tigers (3-6). Carlous Williams added 15 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State. Ahmir Langlais had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

