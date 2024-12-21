Marshall visits Southern Miss following Alvarez’s 21-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-7) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering…

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-7)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Marshall after Neftali Alvarez scored 21 points in Southern Miss’ 69-65 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Southern Miss has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Thundering Herd are 0-4 on the road. Marshall is ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Southern Miss averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Marshall allows. Marshall averages 78.3 points per game, 0.7 more than the 77.6 Southern Miss gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Thundering Herd face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvarez is averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Eagles.

Mikal Dawson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Thundering Herd.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.