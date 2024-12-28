Marshall visits Sherry and Elon

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Elon Phoenix (8-4) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Elon Phoenix (8-4)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Marshall after Sam Sherry scored 28 points in Elon’s 73-69 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Phoenix have gone 4-0 at home. Elon is fifth in the CAA scoring 77.8 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Thundering Herd have gone 0-5 away from home. Marshall scores 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Elon averages 77.8 points, 5.6 more per game than the 72.2 Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Elon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Simpkins is averaging 15.1 points for the Phoenix.

Mikal Dawson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.