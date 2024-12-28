Marshall takes on Texas State, seeks 5th straight home win

Texas State Bobcats (6-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall will…

Texas State Bobcats (6-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6)

Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Thundering Herd face Texas State.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-2 at home. Marshall ranks ninth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Bobcats are 4-1 on the road. Texas State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marshall averages 71.8 points, 6.1 more per game than the 65.7 Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Marshall allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is averaging 17.7 points for the Thundering Herd.

Jaylin Foster is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

