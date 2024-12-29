Marshall leads Albany (NY) against Stony Brook after 24-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-7) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-7)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays Stony Brook after Amar’e Marshall scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 87-83 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Great Danes are 3-1 in home games. Albany (NY) is second in the America East with 37.7 points per game in the paint led by DeMarr Langford Jr. averaging 8.7.

The Seawolves have gone 2-4 away from home. Stony Brook ranks seventh in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Wight averaging 3.2.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than Albany (NY) has given up to its opponents (50.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Great Danes.

CJ Luster II is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 13.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

