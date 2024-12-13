Marshall hosts Paveletzke and Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (4-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Marshall…

Ohio Bobcats (4-5) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5)

Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio visits Marshall after Jackson Paveletzke scored 23 points in Ohio’s 88-76 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-1 in home games. Marshall is eighth in the Sun Belt with 14.0 assists per game led by Dezayne Mingo averaging 4.8.

The Bobcats are 0-3 in road games. Ohio is fifth in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Paveletzke averaging 4.7.

Marshall averages 76.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 79.7 Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Marshall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Martin is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

AJ Clayton is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

