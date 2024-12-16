Marshall defeats West Virginia Wesleyan 93-63

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mikal Dawson scored 19 points as Marshall beat West Virginia Wesleyan 93-63 on Monday night. Dawson…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mikal Dawson scored 19 points as Marshall beat West Virginia Wesleyan 93-63 on Monday night.

Dawson shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Thundering Herd (7-5). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line while he also had five rebounds and three steals.

The Bobcats were led in scoring by Michael Batchelor, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Curtis Litton added 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.