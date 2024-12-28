Marshall and Albany (NY) host Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-7) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany…

Stony Brook Seawolves (4-8) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-7)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on Stony Brook after Amar’e Marshall scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 87-83 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Great Danes are 3-1 on their home court. Albany (NY) averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Seawolves are 2-4 on the road. Stony Brook has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Albany (NY) averages 77.4 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 74.9 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 67.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 75.0 Albany (NY) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Great Danes.

Joseph Octave is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.