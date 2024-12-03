Marsh and UNC Asheville host George Mason

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) at George Mason Patriots (5-3) Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -13.5;…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-3) at George Mason Patriots (5-3)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on George Mason after Jordan Marsh scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 92-74 victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Patriots are 4-1 in home games. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Woody Newton averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-3 away from home. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

George Mason averages 79.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 82.8 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 34.5% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Anderson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Josh Banks is averaging 16.7 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

