Marquette takes home win streak into matchup with Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Stonehill looking to…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Stonehill looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Marquette scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 2-5 in road games. Stonehill leads the NEC with 16.5 assists. Brooke Paquette leads the Skyhawks with 4.9.

Marquette is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.7% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 9.5 more points per game (64.8) than Marquette allows to opponents (55.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 14 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks.

Sharn Hayward is shooting 38.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.