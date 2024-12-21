Marquette takes home win streak into matchup with Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3) Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette will try to keep…

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at Marquette Golden Eagles (7-3)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Golden Eagles play Stonehill.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Marquette leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 37.5 boards. Skylar Forbes leads the Golden Eagles with 6.5 rebounds.

The Skyhawks are 2-5 on the road. Stonehill is third in the NEC scoring 64.8 points per game and is shooting 41.2%.

Marquette is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.7% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 9.5 more points per game (64.8) than Marquette gives up to opponents (55.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee Volker is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Sharn Hayward is shooting 38.0% and averaging 15.7 points for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.