Marquette puts home win streak on the line against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (3-9, 0-3 Horizon) at Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette hosts Milwaukee aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 in home games.

The Panthers are 0-5 in road games. Milwaukee averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Marquette is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.7 more points per game (61.5) than Marquette allows to opponents (54.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 16.1 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

